Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill fined for actions against Bills

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Buffalo Bills over the weekend. The two teams faced off on Jan. 23 in the AFC divisional round.

Hill was dinged $10,300 by the NFL for throwing up a peace sign to Bills defenders while he ran in a 64-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On the play no flag was thrown. If it had been, Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker potentially would have had to move his extra-point kick attempt back 15 yards after he already missed an attempt earlier in the contest.

Hill was also fined last season for throwing up a peace sign during a play last season.

Being fined against Buffalo was the second game in a row such a thing had happen to the Chiefs receiver.

Hill was first fined by the league against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. On that occasion, he used pom-poms for a touchdown celebration.

