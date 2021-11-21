Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu now questionable against Cowboys with knee injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a late addition to the injury report ahead of the Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chiefs announced on Sunday that S Tyrann Mathieu had been added to the injury report. He’ll be questionable for the game with a knee injury. Mathieu practiced in full all week, so this is a new injury that he’s dealing with today.

Mathieu has started nine games at strong safety for the Chiefs this season. He missed the Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns after he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The veteran has 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, five passes defended and a fumble recovery for Kansas City this season. He’s known as a defensive leader and he really makes Steve Spagnuolo’s defense go.

Should Mathieu be unable to play this would be an immeasurable loss for Kansas City. They’re already dealing with some other injury and absence issues in the secondary. Armani Watts was listed as questionable after missing the final practice of the week with an illness. L’Jarius Sneed is also listed as questionable, but he is expected to play after practicing in a limited capacity all week.

If Mathieu doesn’t play it’d mean that much-maligned veteran Daniel Sorensen is in line for more snaps on defense this week. Sorensen has been a liability in coverage this season, and it would be less than ideal if he were on the field often against Dak Prescott and the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL.

