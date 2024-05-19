Chiefs get Twitter shoutout from WNBA superstar Sophie Cunningham

The Kansas City Chiefs have fans all across America, regularly earning shoutouts from some of the most high-profile celebrities in the world.

This weekend, though, the team got a very special mention from an unlikely superstar from the WNBA.

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham tagged the Chiefs in a post on Twitter after one of her dazzling passes against the Atlanta Dream made the rounds on social media.

Her remarkable display of athleticism and finesse on her long lob to teammate Sug Sutton captivated the audience in attendance for the Mercury’s latest win, and may soon catch the attention of Patrick Mahomes, who has cornered the market on incredible throws in the NFL.

Cunningham’s rooting interest in professional football isn’t common knowledge, but given that she played basketball collegiately at the University of Missouri, she may be the latest in a long line of celebrities to pledge their allegiance to the Super Bowl LVIII champions.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire