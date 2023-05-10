Chiefs' tweet: Kansas City embraces Bengals rivalry, hasn't moved on from 'Burrowhead'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Wednesday morning's announcement that the Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 of the upcoming NFL season on New Year's Eve was shared by the Bengals in a tweet with a video featuring new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

The Chiefs' official Twitter account shared a 32-second video that included a clip of defensive tackle Chris Jones addressing the use of "Burrowhead" ahead of last year's AFC title game. The text in the Chiefs' tweet: "There will be fireworks. See you back in 𝐨𝐮𝐫 house, @Bengals."

Jones mentioned "Burrowhead" multiple times during remarks he made to reporters two days before the AFC championship, which concluded with Jones saying, "See y'all at Burrowhead Stadium."

NFL Films tweeted video of miked-up Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton telling fans at the end of the Bengals' win in Buffalo, "We'll see y'all in Burrowhead." Pureval apologized for a video that included a "Burrowhead" reference.

Chiefs superfan and musician Melissa Etheridge and tight end and former Cincinnati Bearcats standout Travis Kelce said the use of "Burrowhead" would "fire up Arrowhead" and the Chiefs as "bulletin-board material."

Wednesday's tweet from the Chiefs started with the soundbite, "It's the best rivalry in American professional sports right now":

The NFL's tweet about the game:

