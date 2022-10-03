Chiefs get turnover, score touchdown in first 46 seconds against Bucs

Barry Werner
That was swift and surprising.

The Kansas City Chiefs recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

And after 46 seconds, they enjoyed a 7-0 lead because Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce with a touchdown pass of 16 yards.

Rachaad White fumbled the kickoff and Elijah Lee was on the spot to recover the ball.

