Chiefs get turnover, score touchdown in first 46 seconds against Bucs
That was swift and surprising.
The Kansas City Chiefs recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
And after 46 seconds, they enjoyed a 7-0 lead because Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce with a touchdown pass of 16 yards.
Kelce got the defense with this hesitation
Rachaad White fumbled the kickoff and Elijah Lee was on the spot to recover the ball.
