Chiefs turn DeSean Jackson fumble into field goal, lead Raiders 27-14

The Raiders signed DeSean Jackson to help stretch the field vertically and his first catch for Las Vegas displayed his ability to do just that.

But then things went South.

Jackson caught a deep pass over the middle from quarterback Derek Carr. But when he stopped to make a move, cornerback Rashad Fenton punched the ball out from Jackson’s arms. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was there to recover the loose ball, giving Kansas City an extra possession.

Starting the drive at their own 27, the Chiefs made it into Raiders territory before the drive stalled. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes pushed his club down the field with a 32-yard pass to receiver Tyreek Hill on third-and-2 at the Las Vegas 49. But right tackle Andrew Wylie was flagged for holding on the next play, putting Kansas City behind the chains.

Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket by defensive end Maxx Crosby on third-and-10 at the Las Vegas 17 and had to fire out of bounds.

But, Harrison Butker connected on his 35-yard field goal attempt to give Kansas City a 27-14 lead.

Raiders running back and kick returner Jalen Richard is questionable to return with a ribs injury suffered on a return in the third quarter.

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward is also questionable to return with an illness.

