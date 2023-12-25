Advertisement

Chiefs’ trick play touchdown creates slime celebration on TV

Barry Werner
·1 min read
10

First, it looked like the Kansas City Chiefs had botched the play. There was no quarterback.

However, Patrick Mahomes had a plan and it worked to perfection.

Isiah Pacheco eventually took the snap. The running back faked a pitch to Mahomes and took off around the end for a 12-yard TD run.

Earlier on the drive, Travis Kelce had a pair of catches, one that was the 900th of his career.

The slow-starting Chiefs took the lead at 7-3 after the PAT

