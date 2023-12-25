Chiefs’ trick play touchdown creates slime celebration on TV

First, it looked like the Kansas City Chiefs had botched the play. There was no quarterback.

However, Patrick Mahomes had a plan and it worked to perfection.

Isiah Pacheco eventually took the snap. The running back faked a pitch to Mahomes and took off around the end for a 12-yard TD run.

Earlier on the drive, Travis Kelce had a pair of catches, one that was the 900th of his career.

The slow-starting Chiefs took the lead at 7-3 after the PAT

