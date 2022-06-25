Chiefs’ Trey Smith on Tyreek Hill: I’ll never blame a guy for getting paid

There’s been some ill will and even death threats since Tyreek Hill‘s contract demands led the Chiefs to trade him to the Dolphins, but one former teammate is standing up for Hill’s right to seek greener pastures.

Chiefs guard Trey Smith said on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville that the business of football dictates that players need to do what’s best for themselves, because the coaches and front office executives will always do what’s best for the team.

“Yeah, the coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and for the team. And I can’t blame Tyreek; he’s getting paid,” Smith said. “I’ll never blame a guy to get paid but he’s got to do what’s best for him. I’m really excited to see what he does in Miami, wishing him well.”

Smith said he’ll miss watching Hill’s impressive feats on the practice field.

“I love watching Tyreek. He’s one of the coolest dudes to watch on the field. I’ve never seen someone move like that. The attitude, demeanor, the swag he brings on the field, it’s fun to watch, man. It was fun to be around,” Smith said.

Smith added, however, that he’s confident the Chiefs will reload on offense and be in good shape in 2022. Smith seems to think the Hill trade was one that works for both sides.

