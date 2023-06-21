Chiefs’ Travis Kelce wins TEU Tight End of the Year Award

.@tkelce's Tight End of the Year speech at @te_university was epic, naturally. Just put a mic in his hands and enjoy the ride. 😂 pic.twitter.com/K2tMcZMEXa — NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was honored by his peers at the third annual Tight End University (TEU) summit in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 75 tight ends in attendance were polled in advance, naming one active NFL player among them as the TEU Tight End of the Year. Kelce, despite being one of the players putting on the event, was selected to receive the award.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce gave a pretty epic speech accepting the award, poking fun at some of his detractors to get things started:

“So, I led the league in drops,” Kelce began. “I can’t really block well, but you know what, I have a lot of fun playing the tight end position man. I do, I love it. And this is quite the honor. I’m sure you guys turn on the film and a lot of you guys question a lot of the shit that I do out there. A lot of it is just playing hard with the guys next to me. That’s all I can really say. It has everything to do with the game of football, baby. So, shout out to the squad. Shout out to TEU and this is quite the honor, man. Cheers!”

Kelce led all NFL tight ends in receptions (110), yards (1,338) and touchdowns (12) in 2022. He also, of course, has a new piece of jewelry after winning Super Bowl LVII with Kansas City. Now, he’ll add a trophy to the cabinet, which should have plenty of sentimental value given who awarded it to him.

More News!

Patrick Mahomes, entire Chiefs team nominated for 2023 ESPY Awards Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has seen growth in WR Skyy Moore this offseason MLB rookie Elly De La Cruz swapped signed gear with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire