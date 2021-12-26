Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will not play today against the Steelers.

Kelce has not cleared COVID-19 protocols and has been ruled out, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns this season, Kelce is one of the Chiefs’ best offensive players.

The Chiefs did get some good news yesterday when wide receiver Tyreek Hill was cleared to return from the COVID-19 list.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce out vs. Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk