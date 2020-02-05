Chiefs' Travis Kelce takes shot at Dee Ford during Super Bowl parade

We've seen athletes have themselves a pretty good time during championship parades, with good reason.

From Draymond Green to Marshawn Lynch to Klay Thompson, professional athletes tend to let loose following a title, going just as hard on the celebration as they do throughout the season leading up to that championship.

The Chiefs hosted their parade through Kansas City on Wednesday, celebrating the franchise's Super Bowl LIV victory over the 49ers.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a speech and took a shot at former teammate and 49ers defensive end Dee Ford.

TRAVIS KELCE.



A Super Bowl speech for the ages.



(via @41actionnews)pic.twitter.com/FpT5NLVFDo







— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 5, 2020

"How about my dog, 55, and he ain't offsides, motherf-----g Frank Clark," Kelce exclaimed.

Ford was one of the Chiefs' top defensive players in 2018, but a critical offsides penalty took away a game-clinching interception and allowed the New England Patriots to beat Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

Clark took his own shots at Ford during the leadup to the Super Bowl, and clearly no one in the state of Missouri has either.

