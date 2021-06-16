Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shares mindset heading into 2021 after Super Bowl LV loss

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LV loss remains present in the team’s mind as players enter mandatory minicamp.

The lopsided nature of the loss was surprising to many around the league, especially the players. Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has never been shy about discussing the topic since the loss occurred back in February. He is confident in the team’s ability to return to the success they have grown accustomed to over the past few seasons.

Kelce spoke candidly on remaining optimistic for yet another Super Bowl run.

“I think right now everybody is more motivated now than we were before we won a Super Bowl,” Kelce told reporters on Tuesday. “I think everybody has still got a bad taste in our mouth on how we finished the season last year, and it’s just that’s fueling the fire. We’ve got a lot of guys flying around right now, excited to come to practice, excited to go to work and excited to try and get this thing rolling in the right direction early and keep it in that direction.”

Kelce finished last season as a contender for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award with his best statistical season. The team was dominant during the regular season, but due to injuries, notably on the offensive line, they were exposed by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Kelce and his teammates will look to approach the upcoming season with a winning mentality and put that Super Bowl loss in the past.

”I think for the most part the mentality has always been the same,” said Kelce “We’re going to go into this season and try to win every single football game, whether home or away. And with that mentality, the sky is the limit. We’ll let everything else play out how it goes.”