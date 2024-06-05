Chiefs’ Travis Kelce said he was warned by the Secret Service at the White House

We all thought tight end Travis Kelce was cracking a joke Friday when he addressed the nation during the Chiefs’ visit to the White House.

“My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all yet again,” Kelce said. “I’m not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I’d get tased, so I’m going back to my spot.”

Funny stuff, right?

Well ... in the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce said the Secret Service really had warned with him before that moment.

When the Chiefs visited the White House in 2023, Kelce tried to sneak in a word from the podium while President Joe Biden’s back was turned. And before that trip to Washington D.C., Kelce said his driver’s license had expired three years earlier and he had to get a new one. He even joked about bringing a fake ID.

All of that didn’t sit well with the Secret Service.

“That’s real. The Secret Service that’s all over the White House, they weren’t too happy with me,” Kelce said. “They weren’t too happy with me on my second time visiting. And not just for (taking the podium in 2023), but for the whole, like, you remember I was talking about how I had an expired ID and I got in the White House? Yeah, no, I caught (crap) for that. And I made sure that beforehand, I made sure because of what happened last time and how embarrassed I was for going to the White House with an expired ID, I made sure that I brought my passport this time so that it showed that I was a citizen in Missouri.

“And yeah, and I was official and I was legit, and I was doing things the right way because everyone has to do that at the White House. And when I walked in, we had about four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know, if you go up to that podium, we’re authorized to tase you.’”

Kelce, by the way, lives in Kansas now. But here’s guessing his Missouri license is not expired.

After the, um, chat with the Secret Service, Kelce had no plans to take the podium. It was an off-the-cuff moment from President Biden.

“So all that was going through my head. I had no idea President Biden was going to ask me to come up and let me have my moment,” Kelce said. “I had no idea. He walks right up and the first thing he said is give me the floor. And I felt a Taser aimed at me when I was up there the whole time. That’s why I was up there (saying to myself), ‘Don’t make any quick movements. Be cool.’”

A special moment

Kelce talked about what an honor it was to go to the White House with the Chiefs, who received the invitation for winning Super Bowl LVIII.

“That was a fun one. It’s always an honor to go to the White House, man,” Kelce said. “I kind of mentioned it last time: anytime that I get a chance to get recognized by the President of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women that I had success with to the point where we get to get acknowledged, man, I’m doing it every single time no matter who’s up there at the helm. No matter what’s going on in this world.

“I think it’s just such a cool opportunity. I think representing the Chiefs up there, I wanted to do that for the Hunt family and all of our coaches that were going. I wanted to make sure I remembered that and got all those pictures and memories in the bank with them.”