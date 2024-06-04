Chiefs’ Travis Kelce will play in celebrity golf tournament with his brother

Here’s another example of how time flies: the Chiefs will open training camp in St. Joseph next month.

The dates haven’t been announced yet, but it likely won’t be before July 14.

One can reach that conclusion because Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce again will take part in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. That’s being held July 10-14.

KCRA-TV reported Kelce will be joined by his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, at the annual event. Michelle Dapper of KCRA said 88 people have signed up for the tournament and two open spots remain.

“Taylor Swift will be performing her summer concert tour in Europe at that time, so do not ask me that question,” joked Phil Weidinger, who does public relations for the tournament. That’s according to Nevada Sports Net.

Yep, Swift will be performing in Zurich and Milan during the tournament.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also is not scheduled to participate at this time, Nevada Sports Net said. Mahomes has taken part in the tournament the previous four years. Kelce has played in the tournament the prior three years.