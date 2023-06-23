Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Jody Fortson name NBA stars who would make best tight ends in NFL

We asked TEs at @te_university which athlete from another sport would make the best TE. There seemed to be a consensus. 👑😏 pic.twitter.com/dzmhSqN8QZ — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2023

The NFL’s social media team asked tight ends at the third annual Tight End University summit to name athletes from another sport who make the best tight end in the NFL.

A pair of Kansas City Chiefs players, Travis Kelce and Jody Fortson, had an opportunity to provide their takes.

Fortson’s answer came up first, which was two-time NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. At 7 feet and 249 pounds, he’d certainly fit the mold of an NFL tight end and would probably excel as a red zone target given his size.

Kelce’s answer echoed all of the rest.

“You’ve got to throw LeBron James in there,” Kelce said. “He fits the mold.”

Practically everyone went with LeBron James and it isn’t all that surprising. Heck, we even explored the idea of James coming to play for the Chiefs when he was an NBA free agent back in 2018. Back in the day, James said he could run a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at 6-8 and 250 pounds.

There was also a time when James was offered contracts to play in the NFL by Jerry Jones and Pete Carroll during the 161-day NBA lockout back in 2011.

