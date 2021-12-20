Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Harrison Butker, Charvarius Ward placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs are placing TE Travis Kelce, K Harrison Butker and CB Charvarius Ward on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

These are just the latest players to enter the COVID protocols for Kansas City in recent weeks, joining Jody Fortson, Josh Gordon, Chris Jones, Willie Gay and Gehrig Dieter. It brings the total of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list up to eight for Kansas City. Each of Kelce, Butker and Ward tested positive for the virus per reports.

Andy Reid spoke to the media earlier today, expressing optimism that Gordon, Gay and Jones would be available for Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Expect for there to be a shared optimism for these three players too.

One reason Kelce, Butker and Ward might be able to return ahead of the team’s Week 16 game against the Steelers is because of the NFL’s new return-to-play rules. Previously, vaccinated players needed two negative tests taken 24 hours apart in order to return to play. Now, players are only required to test negative once before they can be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kelce currently has the second-most receiving yards and the second-most touchdowns behind Tyreek Hill. His presence on the field alone is a weapon that makes the Chiefs a better team. Should he be absent from the game it’d be a huge loss for the team.

Just last week, the Chiefs added kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad in order to prepare for the potential of an absence for Butker amid the latest COVID-19 surge. That is looking like a wise move with Butker’s addition to the list.

Finally, Kansas City is probably best prepared to be without Charvarius Ward. He missed games earlier this season with a quad injury, and the team has generally had a lot of changes in the secondary this season. One thing that will help: The Chiefs are poised to get L’Jarius Sneed back this week after a two-week absence following the death of his oldest brother.

