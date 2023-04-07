Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had hysterical reason for his awful first pitch at Guardians game

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Screengrab of Bally Sports Cleveland Twitter video

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Friday joined a select group that includes Fifty Cent, Conor McGregor and John Wall.

That’s not a good thing.

They all had awful ceremonial first pitches before a baseball game.

Kelce’s came Friday at the Guardians-Mariners game in Cleveland and his pitch was just a bit short of the mark.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a huge laugh out of the throw as the video was going viral.

A little later, Mahomes tweeted at the Royals saying they should give Kelce a chance at redemption. Mahomes is part of the ownership group, so he should make that happen.

Kelce had a hilarious reason for the awful pitch.

“Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell?” he tweeted.

Funny stuff from Kelce.