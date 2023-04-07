Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had hysterical reason for his awful first pitch at Guardians game

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Friday joined a select group that includes Fifty Cent, Conor McGregor and John Wall.

That’s not a good thing.

They all had awful ceremonial first pitches before a baseball game.

Kelce’s came Friday at the Guardians-Mariners game in Cleveland and his pitch was just a bit short of the mark.

2-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce, throws out the first pitch with his mom, Donna! ‍#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ei7sfRtOkT — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 7, 2023

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a huge laugh out of the throw as the video was going viral.

A little later, Mahomes tweeted at the Royals saying they should give Kelce a chance at redemption. Mahomes is part of the ownership group, so he should make that happen.

Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!! https://t.co/v3RENRzcex — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2023

Kelce had a hilarious reason for the awful pitch.

“Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell?” he tweeted.

Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell? https://t.co/STEm2nF4pW — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 7, 2023

Funny stuff from Kelce.