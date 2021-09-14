Chiefs Travis Kelce forgot the Chiefs are playing the Ravens in Week 2

Travis Kelce forgot the Chiefs are playing the Ravens in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The cliché of taking it one game at a time certainly holds up for Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce joined the Manning brothers during their ESPN simulcast of the Ravens' Monday Night Football bout in Las Vegas and hilariously took the viewers through a journey of figuring out he'd be playing in Baltimore next weekend.

"We're playing Baltimore here soon, so I'm looking at everything," Kelce said. "I'm trying not to get too technical with it just because we got the Chargers this week. Actually, I don't even know. We might even play Baltimore next week."

"I'm lost in the season already," Kelce said.

Kelce caught six passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. While Kelce helped Kansas City overcome Cleveland, the Ravens ended up on the losing side of their overtime contest against the Raiders.

While Kelce was still figuring out the Ravens was his next opponent on live television, star Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was also following along with the craziest ending to Week 1 - also supporting a former target of his in new Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins.

After going through another undefeated preseason, the Ravens were dealt three season-ending injury blows to running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and cornerback Marcus Peters before reaching the field for competitive action.

As a result, sophomore back Ty'Son Williams was a bright spot in the first half before being taken out of the game plan. Jackson was also up to his razzle-dazzle self with some highlight-reel rushes and a highlight-reel scramble and TD pass to Marquise Brown in the first quarter.

The game was flipped on its head when the Raiders' dominant defensive line swallowed up Jackson, ultimately forcing a fumble in OT before Derek Carr threw a game-winning score.

While Baltimore's postgame message was all about moving on to the remaining 16 games on the schedule, Jackson and company run into a Kansas City squad that has had their number in recent seasons. The Chiefs have won all three meetings against the Jackson-led Ravens.

