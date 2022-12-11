Chiefs’ Travis Kelce fifth tight end in NFL history to hit 10,000 career receiving yards

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has achieved an NFL milestone that few who play his position have ever accomplished in their careers.

With 34 receiving yards against the Denver Broncos on his first reception of Week 14, Kelce has now reached 10,008 career receiving yards. The 33-year-old becomes the fifth tight end in NFL history to hit 10,000 or more receiving yards in his career, joining Shannon Sharpe (10,060), Antonio Gates (11,841), Jason Witten (13,046) and Tony Gonzalez (15,127). Kelce needed just 87 receiving yards entering Week 14 to pass Sharpe for the fourth-most receiving yards all-time by a tight end in NFL history.

The craziest thing about this feat is the pace at which Kelce accomplished it. He hit the 10,000 receiving yards mark faster than any of Sharpe, Gates, Witten and Gonzalez. The next closest player (Gonzalez) needed 177 games played to reach 10,000 receiving yards in his career. Week 14 marked just the 140th career game played for Kelce. For the mathematically challenged, Kelce hit 10,000 career receiving yards 37 games quicker than Gonzalez.

Adding to Kelce’s impressive resume, he needed just 32 yards entering Week 14 to reach 1,000 career receiving yards for a seventh consecutive season. No other tight end in NFL history has more than four consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards.

We’re watching the greatest tight end in NFL history, folks. Enjoy it while you can.

