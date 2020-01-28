Chiefs' Travis Kelce explains what makes 49ers' George Kittle so elite

Travis Kelce or George Kittle? George Kittle or Travis Kelce?

The Chiefs and 49ers star tight ends widely are considered the best at their positions in football, and will be causing plenty of headaches for their opposing defenses come Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

But any rivalry they have on the field doesn't extend off the field.

On Super Bowl LIV Opening Night on Monday from Marlins Park, Kelce explained to NFL Network's Deion Sanders how "there's nothing you dislike about [Kittle's] game."

Later in the evening, Kelce and Kittle were on the stage together and both praised their counterparts.

"I just met The Rock which is cool and Travis Kelce is here, so I'm living my best life," Kittle said.

"There's a reason he's labeled as First-Team All-Pro," Kelce countered.

Their skill-sets are very comparable as pass catchers and blockers alike, and are known for their enthusiastic and fun-loving personalities. Kelce has been named to five Pro Bowls, including two First-Team All-Pro selections. He compiled 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2019, extending his mark to four-straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Kittle, meanwhile, burst on the scene in 2018, setting a record for tight ends with 1,377 yards receiving. The 49ers' star backed it up this season with 1,053 yards and excelled as a blocker in the run game. Kittle was named as Pro Football Focus' best overall player in the NFL for his work, and was a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Whether you're drafting for fantasy football or real life, you can't go wrong with either of these two stars. But despite Kelce's praise for Kittle, Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark stands by his guy as the best in the NFL.

Frank Clark on the #49ers' George Kittle: "Second best tight end in the game." — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 28, 2020

Sunday can't get here soon enough.

