Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes 5th tight end in league history with 10,000 receiving yards

Travis Kelce is the fastest tight end to reach the 10,000-yard mark, and the only tight end in league history to record seven 1,000-yard seasons. (AP/David Zalubowski)

Travis Kelce joined an elite group of tight ends in what was a historic Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, with a huge 38-yard catch late in the first quarter of their game against the Denver Broncos, officially hit 10,000 receiving yards in his career.

He’s just the fifth tight end in NFL history to surpass the 10,000-yard mark, joining Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Shannon Sharpe. Kelce did so the fastest, too, getting there midway through his 10th season.

Kelce entered Sunday’s game with 968 receiving yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. His catch in the first quarter got him to 1,000 on the season officially for the seventh straight year — which is the most ever recorded by a tight end in league history.

The 33-year-old, who the Chiefs took with the No. 63 overall pick in 2013, finished the first quarter with 59 yards on three receptions.