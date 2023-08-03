Chiefs training camp: Stock up and stock down after Day 9

The Kansas City Chiefs will need contributions from every player they carry into the 2023 regular season as they endeavor to defend their Super Bowl LVII title. Several Chiefs have seen their stock rise over the course of nine days of practices in St. Joseph, while others have yet to prove that they belong on Kansas City’s championship-caliber roster.

With the preseason just a week away, now is the time for players on both sides of the ball to show coaches exactly what they can bring to the field next season.

Check out all the risers and fallers from Kansas City’s training camp on our first training camp stock watch:

Stock up: Nikko Remigio

Ted Gangi

Remigio was an unknown commodity for fans heading into OTAs and training camp but has had stellar showings at nearly every workout that Kansas City has conducted at Missouri Western State University. He has mostly been limited to snaps with the second and third-team offense, but has shown upside in the return game and come down with some absolutely spectacular catches. If Remigio can keep up his torrid pace during the Chiefs’ preseason exhibition games, expect him to push for a roster spot.

Stock down: Chris Jones

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Chiefs’ star defensive lineman has set himself up for failure in a contract season by holding out from training camp for nearly two weeks. Jones is being fined an eye-watering amount of money for each practice session that he misses, all while his teammates are hard at work honing their craft in pursuit of another Super Bowl title.

Nobody has more to lose if he has a down season in 2023 and, at this point, it doesn’t seem that general manager Brett Veach is prepared to budge in contract negotiations. Jones is already the second-highest-paid player on Kansas City’s payroll for the coming season, behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. If Jones underperforms next season, he will have fumbled the biggest bag of his career and, potentially, Chiefs history.

Stock up: Justyn Ross

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ross might be the biggest riser on this list. He has looked every bit as good as the unbelievable offseason hype behind him let on, and has built undeniable chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Ross’ highlights from training camp practices are approaching legendary status, and seem to keep rolling in daily at every Chiefs workout. If he can stay healthy, expect him to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

For a player who isn’t injured, Edwards-Helaire has had an extremely quiet training camp to this point. A former first-round pick, Edwards-Helaire faces a make-or-break season in 2023 but seems poised to take yet another step back in the Chiefs’ offense.

If Andy Reid wasn’t so well-known for running a strict meritocracy, fans would be forgiven for thinking some kind of locker-room politics were playing a role in Edwards-Helaire’s diminished usage.

Stock up: Deneric Prince

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In stark contrast to Edwards-Helaire, Prince has proven to be an absolute stud at Chiefs camp. He is a viable pass catcher, has the speed and shiftiness to be a problem for defenses with the ball in his hands, and seems motivated to take someone’s job.

Prince is still a long shot to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster, but if he can prove himself to be a home run hitter in the Chiefs’ preseason games, he might be able to secure himself a role on the team’s practice squad with the potential for activation later in the year.

Stock down: Joshua Kaindoh

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kaindoh can’t afford to continue being average if he intends to stick around in Kansas City for another season. Roster spots are too valuable for any player to skate by on the Chiefs’ roster because of their draft status, and that seems to be the only reason Kaindoh is still drawing a paycheck.

A former fourth-round pick in 2021, he has only ever suited up for three games during his time in Kansas City and doesn’t seem poised to take a step forward through more than a week of practices. He will need some outstanding performances in the Chiefs’ preseason exhibition games to justify his inclusion on Kansas City’s 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire