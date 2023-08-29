Chiefs trade WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs have already begun making moves to start the roster cutdown day while trimming their depth chart before the start of the regular season. The impressive performance of wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette may not have been enough to make the Chiefs’ depth chart.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith-Marsette was traded to the Carolina Panthers along with a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round draft picks.

Smith-Marsette was among the many talented receivers in training camp, with the Chiefs seeking a spot on the team. He was impressive throughout the preseason, totaling nine receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

Trade: The #Panthers traded for #Chiefs WR and returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-rounders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

The Panthers are dealing with multiple injuries at the position, creating interest in making a deal with Kansas City. The Chiefs still have more moves to make as they try to finalize their regular season roster.

