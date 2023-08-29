Chiefs trade WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to Panthers

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is on the move ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline to set 53-man rosters.

The Panthers announced that they have acquired Smith-Marsette in a trade with the Chiefs. The teams exchanged conditional seventh-round picks as part of the deal.

Smith-Marsette had nine receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason games with Kansas City.

Smith-Marsette entered the league as a Bears fifth-round pick in 2021 and had five catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a rookie. He was waived last August and got claimed by the Bears, but wound up on the Chiefs practice squad in October.

DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall, and Laviska Shenault have been dealing with injuries in Carolina, so Smith-Marsette gives them a little more depth as they head toward Week One.