Chiefs trade up to take wide receiver in first round

DETRIOT (KSNT) – The reigning Super Bowl champions are adding depth at the wide receiver position.

Kansas City selected Xavier Worthy in the first round, 28th overall via the Buffalo Bills, of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chiefs traded up from pick 32 to take the former Texas Longhorn, who scored five touchdowns and tallied 1,014 on 75 receptions in his junior season.

Worthy, a Fresno, California native, set the NFL combine record in the 40-yard dash with a 4.21.

The Chiefs and Bills swapped the 28th and 32nd overall picks, but there was more to the trade. Kansas City received a 2024 fourth-rounder and a 2024 seventh rounder, while Buffalo picked up a 2024 third rounder and a 2024 seventh rounder.

The NFL Draft runs though Saturday, April 27.

