Chiefs trade pick No. 50 to Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL draft to the New England Patriots.

This was the second-round pick that the Chiefs acquired from the Dolphins in the Tyreek Hill trade. They traded the other 2022 draft picks they acquired in that trade in the first round when they moved up for CB Trent McDuffie at pick No. 21, also with the Patriots.

The Chiefs will receive picks No. 54 and No. 158 (fifth round) for pick No. 50.

List