Chiefs trade up one spot to draft OT Kingsley Suamataia at No. 63

Who says Super Bowl opponents can't be trade partners?

The Chiefs acquired the No. 63 overall pick from the 49ers to select offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia out of BYU.

Suamataia, 21, began his collegiate career at Oregon before transferring to BYU. He started 12 games at right tackle in 2022 before starting 11 games at left tackle in 2023.

He was a second-team All-Big 12 honoree for his performance in 2023.

Kansas City received the No. 63 overall pick and No. 211 in the sixth round in exchange for No. 64 and No. 173 in the fifth round.