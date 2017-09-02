Chiefs trade DL David King to Titans

The Titans and Chiefs made a trade on Friday night.

The Chiefs will send defensive lineman David King to Tennessee in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft.

The deal came a day after the Chiefs and Titans wrapped up their respective preseasons with a game in Kansas City. King had two tackles in the contest.

King played in three games for the Chiefs over the last two seasons and saw action in seven games with the Seahawks in 2014 and 2015. He had 1.5 sacks while with Seattle, but did not add to that total while with the Chiefs. He entered the league as a 2013 seventh-round pick of the Eagles.