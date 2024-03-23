Chiefs trade CB L’Jarius Sneed to Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a seventh-round pick swap in 2024.

Sneed was a popular target of speculation in Detroit Lions land, but the deal ends any further talk of that. Any deal for Sneed was quite unlikely for the Lions. Even though the trade price in draft capital was paltry, it’s the new contract for Sneed that was repellent for GM Brad Holmes and Detroit.

As part of the deal, the Titans and Sneed agreed to a four-year deal worth $76 million, with $55 million guaranteed. It makes Sneed, who had been franchise tagged by the Chiefs, one of the highest-paid corners in the game.

