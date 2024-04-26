Chiefs trade up with Bills for No. 28 selection in 2024 NFL draft

The Kansas City Chiefs traded with the Buffalo Bills to move up to the No. 28 selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

The move comes amid a particularly perplexing first round that saw a plethora of offensive talent come off the board in the top 15.

With this trade, Kansas City secured the talents of Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, setting the stage for an offensive rebirth for the Chiefs as they look to defend their Super Bowl LVIII title next season.

Patrick Mahomes needed more help in the passing game, and Brett Veach came through for him in a big way by moving up for Worthy.

The Chiefs are taking Texas WR Xavier Worthy. https://t.co/sRyilllpdy — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 26, 2024

One of the most explosive players in the 2024 draft class, Worthy was a dynamic target as a Longhorn, helping spearhead an offensive attack that was a contender in the College Football Playoffs earlier this year.

He set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL combine history earlier this year.

Chiefs fans are sure to be thrilled with this exceptional selection.

