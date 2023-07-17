Who are Chiefs’ top-rated wide receivers, safeties in ‘Madden NFL 24’ video game?
With football’s return inching closer, EA Sports has begun to reveal player ratings for “Madden NFL 24.”
They kicked off their reveal on Monday with wide receivers and safeties, both areas where the Kansas City Chiefs are lacking in terms of star power. They’ll continue with edge rushers and defensive linemen on Tuesday, running backs and offensive linemen on Wednesday, and cornerbacks and tight ends on Thursday. They’ll wrap things up with quarterbacks, linebackers, punters, kickers and fullbacks on Friday.
The video game is set for release on Aug. 18, with early access through preordering or EA Play beginning on Aug. 15.
Below you’ll find a look at the initial “overall” player rating for each of the Chiefs’ receivers and safeties in the game. Keep in mind that these ratings are subject to change during the course of the season.
Wide receiver
Kadarius Toney – 81 OVR
Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 78 OVR
Richie James – 76 OVR
Rashee Rice – 73 OVR
Skyy Moore – 73 OVR
Justin Watson – 71 OVR
John Ross – 69 OVR
Justyn Ross – 69 OVR
Cornell Powell – 67 OVR
Ihmir Smith-Marsette – 67 OVR
Safety
FS Justin Reid – 81 OVR
SS Mike Edwards – 75 OVR
SS Bryan Cook – 70 OVR
FS Chamarri Conner – 69 OVR
FS Deon Bush – 66 OVR
SS Nazeeh Johnson – 65 OVR