Who are Chiefs’ top-rated offensive linemen, running backs in ‘Madden NFL 24’ video game?

Training camp is here and real football is on the horizon, which also means that EA Sports has started to reveal player ratings for “Madden NFL 24.” The video game will be released on Aug. 18, with early access through preordering or EA Play beginning on Aug. 15.

We’ve already seen the ratings for wide receivers, safeties, defensive linemen and edge rushers for the Kansas City Chiefs. On Wednesday, they revealed the offensive linemen and running backs, which saw several players land in the elite range. Cornerbacks and tight ends are coming on Thursday. Things will conclude with quarterbacks, linebackers, punters, kickers and fullbacks on Friday.

Still no players in the 99 club, but that could come as early as tomorrow with Travis Kelce’s ratings reveal on deck.

Below you’ll find a look at the initial “overall” player rating for each of the Chiefs’ running backs and offensive linemen who are in the game. That last part is notable because there is an omission of one undrafted free agent that has turned some heads this offseason. Keep in mind that these ratings are subject to change during the course of the season.

Offensive line

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Running back

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Isiah Pacheco – 80 OVR

Jerick McKinnon – 78 OVR

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – 76 OVR

La’Mical Perine – 63 OVR

*Note: Chiefs UDFA RB Deneric Prince was not listed in their release, which suggests he won’t be in the game at launch. They’ll likely add him in a post-kickoff update should he make the 53-man roster.

