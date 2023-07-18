Who are Chiefs’ top-rated edge rushers, defensive linemen in ‘Madden NFL 24’ video game?

With football’s return inching closer, EA Sports has begun to reveal player ratings for “Madden NFL 24.” The video game will be released on Aug. 18, with early access through preordering or EA Play beginning on Aug. 15.

With Monday’s reveal, wide receivers and safeties for the Kansas City Chiefs have some proving to do during the 2023 NFL season. Now, we’ve found that outside of Chris Jones, Madden is skeptical about the team’s edge rush and defensive line talent as well.

Running backs and offensive linemen will be revealed on Wednesday. Cornerbacks and tight ends are coming on Thursday. Things will conclude with quarterbacks, linebackers, punters, kickers and fullbacks on Friday.

Will any Chiefs players make the 99 club this year? Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are good bets.

Below you’ll find a look at the initial “overall” player rating for each of the Chiefs’ edge rushers and defensive linemen in the game. Keep in mind that these ratings are subject to change during the course of the season.

Edge rusher

Defensive line

