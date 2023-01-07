Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend shows swagger after punt pins Raiders inside 5

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs showed off a carousel huddle against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Not to be outdone, punter Tommy Townsend, who was having a great day, managed to strut his way off the Allegiant Stadium Field after a 59-yard punt pinned Las Vegas inside its 5-yard line.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories