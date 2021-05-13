Chiefs tied for most games in prime time in 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed a large helping of the bright lights of prime time in the past and that trend will continue in 2021.

The Chiefs will appear in a total of five games in prime time during the upcoming season, which is good for a 10-way tie for the most in the league. They’ll be sharing the spotlight with some other really good football teams, but only two other teams from the AFC conference. Here’s a look at each of the teams currently scheduled to play five total games in prime time:

Chiefs Rams 49ers Ravens Seahawks Packers Steelers Saints Cowboys Buccaneers

This marks the third consecutive season that the Chiefs have seen five games in prime time. After Patrick Mahomes took the league by storm in 2018, it was a given that Kansas City would be getting more tread here. That only increased with back-to-back Super Bowl appearances by the team and with the team winning Super Bowl LIV.

It’s possible for the Chiefs and other teams to gain or lose additional games in prime time during the course of the season under the NFL’s flexible scheduling rules. Games are not allowed to be flexed to Monday and Thursday nights, but Sunday afternoon games can be flexed to Sunday night games during Weeks 5-17.

Kansas City has several games that would be eligible to move to Sunday night under this policy. The Chiefs’ highly anticipated game against the Packers in Week 9 could be moved. The Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys and the Week 16 games against the Pittsburgh Steelers could also be in consideration.

List