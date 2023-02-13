Chiefs tie Eagles on Nick Bolton’s 36-yard scoop-and-score

The turnover battle is one of the keys to any game, let alone the Super Bowl.

Give the first huge twist of Super Bowl 57 to the Kansas City Chiefs and it enabled the AFC champions to tie the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium.

Jalen Hurts was separated from the football and Nick Bolton was on the spot, recovering it in stride and rolling 36 yards for a touchdown.

The PAT by Harrison Butker, who earlier doinked a field-goal attempt, was good and Super Bowl 57 was tied at 14.

