Chiefs tie Bengals on Harrison Butker field goal at end of regulation

The AFC Championship Game — with a ticket to Super Bowl LVI riding on a victory — is going to overtime.

Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired Sunday at Arrowhead to push the Kansas City Chiefs into a 24-24 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game-tying kick, which sent the contest to overtime, came after Patrick Mahomes took a 17-yard loss on a sack — and fumbled the ball — on the previous play.

Mahomes also was errant with the clock at the end of the first half, throwing a completed pass that saw time run out before Butker would have had a chip-shot field goal.

The game goes to overtime and the Bengals called the toss incorrectly, which means the Chiefs get the ball.

The same scenario that played out at Arrowhead a week ago against the Bills in an AFC Divisional Round game.

This was the third AFC Championship Game to go to overtime, and the second at Arrowhead.