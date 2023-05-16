Chiefs have three Super Bowl rematches on 2023 NFL schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only Super Bowl rematch that the Kansas City Chiefs have to look forward to during the 2023 NFL season.

The Chiefs have played in five Super Bowls during the illustrious history of the franchise with a 3-2 overall record. The first two teams they ever faced in the big game also happen to be on the regular-season schedule as Kansas City faces the NFC North this season.

Our friend Mark Lane at Touchdown Wire scoured the upcoming NFL schedule to find all of the historical Super Bowl rematches, with Kansas City having three total, including their Super Bowl LVII rematch against Philadelphia in Week 11. The only Super Bowl rematches missing for the Chiefs are Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 5, Kansas City will head to U.S. Bank Stadium to face the Minnesota Vikings on the road. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl IV, the Chiefs’ earliest Super Bowl win. They stamped their name on the AFL era with a 23-7 win over the Vikings with a team that included franchise greats such as Len Dawson, Bobby Bell and Willie Lanier.

Of course, they’ll also get a Super Bowl I rematch against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Back then, the big game was still known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. The Packers, of course, emerged victorious with a 35-10 win over Kansas City.

More News!

NFL gives Peacock rights to first-ever live-streamed playoff game How Jets DT Quinnen Williams' contract situation impacts Chiefs DT Chris Jones Chiefs S Justin Reid gives positive update on his 2023 NFL offseason

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire