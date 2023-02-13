Chiefs go three-and-out in second quarter as Eagles’ defense protects 14-7 lead

The Chiefs’ offense is stalling.

Trying to respond to A.J. Brown‘s touchdown catch, the Chiefs instead went three-and-out on the next drive.

Patrick Mahomes managed one complete pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, but missed Smith-Schuster on the subsequent pass.

Tommy Townsend punted 48 yards, and now the Eagles will look to expand on their 14-7 lead.

