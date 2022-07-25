Chiefs make three roster moves ahead of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a trio of roster moves ahead of the onset of training camp.

On Monday, the Chiefs placed UDFA WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve, effectively ending his rookie season before it even began. Ross was one of four players placed on the active/PUP list over the weekend. The reason he landed on the PUP list is that he had a second surgery to repair the broken foot he dealt with at Clemson last season.

“It was a little bit off of the surgery he had before (at Clemson),” Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters. “It wasn’t functioning quite the way that — it was bothering him. It wasn’t working quite the way he wanted it to. So they went in and redid it. We’re hoping that this works out well.”

Reid did not have a specific recovery timeline for Ross other than, “It’s going to take time.” Now we know that timeline is at least a full season.

We have signed T David Steinmetz & T Evin Ksiezarczyk. We have placed WR Justyn Ross on IR. pic.twitter.com/eHsmbJ75Bq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 25, 2022

In other moves, the Chiefs officially signed OT Evin Ksiezarczyk and OT David Steinmetz. The team is already shorthanded at the offensive tackle position with two players landing on the active/PUP list. They also have a looming holdout from LT Orlando Brown Jr. to worry about.

Steinmetz (6-8, 320 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent out of Purdue. He spent the 2018 NFL offseason with the Miami Dolphins before he was waived during final roster cuts. The Houston Texans signed him to their practice squad in November of that year and he was re-signed on a reserve/future deal. During 2019 training camp he suffered an ankle injury that would cost him the season and he was eventually waived with an injury settlement. Over the past two seasons, Steinmetz played with the Washington Football Team where he was active for three games.

