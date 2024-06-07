Chiefs' Thompson awake after seizure and cardiac arrest

BJ Thompson made two tackles in his one game for the Kansas City Chiefs last season [Getty Images]

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson is "awake and responsive" after suffering a seizure and cardiac arrest in a team meeting.

Thompson, 25, was taken to hospital on Thursday following a Chiefs meeting.

"He's headed in the absolute right direction," said Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs' vice president of sports medicine and performance on Friday.

"Our players, our security staff, everybody involved, coaches and staff, they were phenomenal in handling the crisis."

The Chiefs cancelled a scheduled practice session after the medical emergency, with head coach Andy Reid and players delaying media sessions until Friday.

Thompson, selected in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft, played in one game for the Super Bowl winners last season.

He was part of the Chiefs team that visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl title last week.

The Chiefs are currently in their off-season training programme and will begin a mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday.