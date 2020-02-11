Super Bowl LIV. 49ers vs. Chiefs. Fourth quarter. Third-and-15 ... you know what comes next.

It's a play Niners fans would love to forget, but one that Chiefs fans can't watch enough. Unfortunately for 49ers fans, the highlight has been shown, talked about and broken down repeatedly for the last week and a half. And now, it's being added to EA Sports "Madden NFL 20."

In case you've been living under a rock, here's the play known as Jet Chip Wasp:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tyreek Hill, the player on the receiving end of the Patrick Mahomes deep ball, took to Twitter to put in his request for the play to be added to Madden.

is there a way we can get wasp into madden 🧐🧐 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 6, 2020

EA Sports quickly responded to the Chiefs receiver, telling him that his request is coming soon.

Those fans who can't get enough of the third-and-15 play can now run it on their own with video game Mahomes and Hill.

Story continues

Tyreek wanted one of the Chiefs biggest Super Bowl plays, Jet Chip Wasp, added to Madden. So they made it happen 🔥🙌 @cheetah @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/OOYWPY6qQB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 11, 2020

[RELATED: Kelce takes shot at 49ers' Ford during Chiefs' Super Bowl parade]

And for those 49ers fans who still can't believe it happened, perhaps stopping the third-and-15 play on "Madden" can make you feel a little bit better.

Chiefs' third-and-15 Super Bowl play vs. 49ers added to 'Madden 20' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area