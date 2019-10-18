Chiefs think Mahomes can return before their Week 12 bye

The Chiefs have four games to play before their Week 12 bye week, and an optimistic assessment of Patrick Mahomes‘ knee injury would be that Mahomes could return after the bye, having missed only those four games.

But a more optimistic assessment would be that Mahomes can actually return having missed fewer than four games.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Chiefs believe Mahomes may be back before the bye. That would mean he plays in Week 11 against the Chargers, one month from today.

Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap that knocked him out of Thursday night’s game against the Broncos, but he reportedly avoided any ligament damage. The Chiefs may have dodged a bullet.