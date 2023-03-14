Chiefs tender Jody Fortson as an exclusive rights free agent

Tight end Jody Fortson will be sticking with the Chiefs in 2023.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Fortson has been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent. The move means that the Chiefs are the only team eligible to negotiate with Fortson and that he’ll be back vying for work behind Travis Kelce next season.

Fortson appeared in 13 regular season games for the Chiefs last season and caught nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. He spent time on injured reserve at the end of the season and missed the playoff win over Jacksonville before returning for the final two games of the team’s Super Bowl run.

Kelce and Fortson are joined in the tight end group by Noah Gray. Blake Bell is a free agent.

