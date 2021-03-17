Chiefs tender Byron Pringle as a restricted free agent

Byron Pringle has spent his entire NFL career with the Chiefs and the team would like him back for the 2021 season.

Pringle’s agents announced, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that the Chiefs have tendered their client as a restricted free agent. The level of the tender is not known, but Pringle would stand to make $2.133 if the team used the right of first refusal option.

Pringle signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and spent the year on injured reserve. He had 25 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons and added six catches for 39 yards in the playoffs last season.

Pringle also had a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last season.

The Chiefs have Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson set for free agency at wideout. If they leave and Pringle re-signs, he will join Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman as returning receivers.

