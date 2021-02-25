Should Chiefs tender their 5 restricted free agents?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a total of five players who are set to become restricted free agents in 2021.

Restricted free agents are players with at least three accrued years of service in the NFL. The Chiefs will be allowed to place one of three levels of qualifying contract tenders on these players, providing them with a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Here’s a look at the current projections for this year’s tender amounts, courtesy of OverTheCap.

Type Amount 1st round $4,766,000 2nd round $3,384,000 Original round $2,133,000

Players are allowed to negotiate with other teams even if they’re offered a contract tender. Those other teams can sign the restricted free agent to an offer sheet, but the Chiefs have the right to match the offer. If the Chiefs don’t match the offer, depending on the tender type, they can receive draft compensation for the player.

For first and second-round tenders, it’s self-explanatory. The teams would receive first or second-round draft picks for players that are prescribed those tender amounts. With an original round tender, teams would receive draft compensation based on the round that the players were drafted in. If a player entered the league as an undrafted free agent, the team would receive no draft compensation.

Below we’ll take a look at each of the Chiefs’ five restricted free agents and predict whether they’ll be tendered a contract:

CB Charvarius Ward

This is probably the toughest decision out of the bunch for the Chiefs' front office. Ward has started 35 games in Kansas City over the past two seasons, including the postseason. Bashaud Breeland, who has been the starter opposite him for the majority of that time, is set to become a free agent. Fans may feel comfortable moving on from a player like Ward, but I think the front office will have a different inclination. Keeping him cheaply for another year will allow you to see what you have in players like DeAndre Baker and BoPete Keyes, without thrusting them into a starting role right away. It'll give you a veteran starter instead of putting a bunch of relatively unproven players out there. The big question is whether the team feels comfortable with an original round tender or if they'll need to bump it higher in order to prevent another team from swooping in and signing Ward. I think that Brett Veach would probably roll the dice on an original round tender this year, given the salary cap constraints that all teams are facing. I also wouldn't be shocked to see a second-round tender if the team is worried about losing Ward. Prediction: Original round tender.

LB Ben Niemann

Niemann has been a multi-phase special teamer and a favorite of the defensive coaching staff for the past two seasons. While he boasts knowledge of the scheme, his execution on the defensive side of the ball has been lackluster. With six linebackers already under contract for the 2021 season, the Chiefs can afford to let Niemann walk. Prediction: The Chiefs won't tender Niemann.

RB Darrel Williams

Williams emerged late in the season for the Chiefs when they were dealing with injuries to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell. He earned his first career start against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs. It was an impressive performance, with nearly 100 yards from scrimmage on the day. Edwards-Helaire, Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore are currently under contract for Kansas City. Darrel seems like he'd be a really good complement to the group they already have. No one else here really offers that same physical, between-the-tackles running style. This one could go either way, but I think he'll be back in 2021. Prediction: Original round tender.

TE Deon Yelder

The Chiefs liked Yelder back in 2018 when he was coming out of Western Kentucky. They brought him in for a Top-30 visit, but he ultimately chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints. He eventually made it to Kansas City and they've been developing him for the past two seasons. Usually, I wouldn't expect the Chiefs to give up on a player they've invested in. The thing is, they gave Yelder a showcase opportunity against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 and he didn't impress. He was targeted six times and only came away with two receptions for six yards. The team has already gone out and signed two tight ends to reserve/future contracts and they're looking at tight ends in the draft. I think they're ready to cut their losses here and find someone else to work behind Travis Kelce. Prediction: The Chiefs won't tender Yelder.

OG Andrew Wylie

Wylie getting destroyed by the Buccaneers front in Super Bowl LV is probably the lasting image in everyone's mind, but that's not the full story of Wylie's 2020 season. He actually performed admirably at right guard all season for the Chiefs in place of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. He allowed just one sack from the right guard position all year. Wylie has proven throughout his career to be a solid depth option for Kansas City on the offensive interior. I think that's valuable after the type of season the team just had with a ton of attrition along the offensive line. He's certainly worth the original round tender amount. Prediction: Original round tender.

