Should Chiefs tender their 4 exclusive rights free agents?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a total of four players who are exclusive rights free agents heading into 2022.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with at least two or fewer accrued years of service in the NFL and an expiring contract. To accrue a season, players must be on a team’s roster for six or more regular-season games during that year. They’re not required to be active for those games, merely on the roster.

In order to retain an exclusive rights free agent, the Chiefs only need to extend a qualifying offer (tender) of a one-year minimum salary. Once a team extends a qualifying offer, players aren’t allowed to negotiate with other teams once free agency begins. If they don’t extend a qualifying offer, said players will become unrestricted free agents at the onset of the free agency period.

Below we’ll take a look at each of the Chiefs’ four exclusive rights free agents and predict whether they’ll be tendered a contract offer:

CB Deandre Baker

Prediction: Baker will be tendered.

Once Baker had cleared his name following his release from New York, the Chiefs added Deandre Baker to the practice squad. Kansas City made him a standard elevation for Week 17 of the 2020 regular season and Baker suffered a serious non-contact leg fracture. Amazingly, he was good to go at the onset of the 2021 NFL season and he managed to secure a reserve role on the 53-man roster for Kansas City. He saw action in injury relief beginning in Week 3, filling in for both Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton against the Los Angeles Chargers. He earned his lone start of the season in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played plenty of defensive snaps in Weeks 13 through 16. With Ward set to command a big salary in free agency, Baker could be someone the team is relying on to take a step forward in 2022.

RB Derrick Gore

Prediction: Gore will be tendered.

After being a preseason standout in 2021, Gore didn’t initially make the 53-man roster. He was called up to the active roster after Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Gore averaged five yards per carry on the season with two touchdowns and 256 yards on 51 attempts. He also averaged over 13 yards per catch in the passing game, catching 8-of-9 passes for 105 yards. With only two running backs under contract and his success with limited opportunities, Gore makes sense as someone the team should bring back in 2022.

CB Chris Lammons

Prediction: Lammons won’t be tendered.

Lammons has been an ace special teamer and valuable depth player during his time in Kansas City. Unfortunately, Lammons got himself into some trouble this offseason. He was charged with battery in connection to the incident involving Saints RB Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas around the Pro Bowl. It’s likely that the Chiefs will wait for Lammons to resolve any legal issues before paying him another contract — if that’s even on the table.

TE Jody Fortson

Prediction: Fortson won’t be tendered, but signs a contract with the team once healthy.

Fortson was a rising star in the Chiefs’ offense before suffering a ruptured Achilles in Week 6. It’s entirely possible that the team brings Fortson back on an ERFA tender, but we’ve seen in the past that they’re not always interested in doing that for injured players. Marcus Kemp is a good example of that as he was an ERFA in 2020 and the team didn’t tender him, only to re-sign him later on during training camp when he was fully healthy in his return from a serious knee injury. It’s possible that Fortson is far enough along in his recovery from his Achilles that the team feels comfortable enough to tender him a qualifying offer.

