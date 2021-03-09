Should Chiefs tender their 3 exclusive rights free agents?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a total of three players who are set to become exclusive rights free agents in 2021.

Exclusive rights free agents are players on expiring contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons. They can only negotiate with their original team ahead of the new league year. If they’re not tendered a contract prior to the start of the new league year, they’ll become unrestricted free agents. The contract tender amount is non-guaranteed and is for a minimum salary benefit based on the player’s accrued seasons.

Below we’ll take a look at each of the Chiefs’ three exclusive rights free agents and predict whether they’ll be tendered a contract:

WR Byron Pringle

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a no-brainer for the Chiefs. Not only has Pringle proven to be a dynamic kick returner, but he's emerged as a reliable receiving option for Patrick Mahomes. His 2019 and 2020 seasons look virtually the same from a statistical standpoint, but he did draw three starts during the regular season this year. With players like Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson set to hit unrestricted free agency, Kansas City will need Pringle to take a bigger role on offense in 2021. Prediction: Tender

TE Nick Keizer

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach didn't mince words when talking to the media in his press conference ahead of the start of free agency. The team is very much looking for an upgrade at TE2 behind Travis Kelce. Their pre-draft interests in the position have also shown as much. Keizer didn't prove to be much of a receiver, but he did prove to be a decent pass-blocking option. At this point, he seems like nothing more than a low-cost option that knows the system. If the team already knows what he brings to the table and wants to upgrade, it's probably time to move on. Prediction: Don't tender

CB Alex Brown

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was a key special teams player for Kansas City during their Super Bowl LIV run. He was primed for a bigger role in 2020, but an unfortunate knee injury during training camp ended his year prematurely. Assuming that Brown is recovered from the ACL injury, I could see him back with the Chiefs, I'm just not sure it will be on an ERFA tender. They might be able to save money here by letting him hit free agency. Prediction: Don't tender [listicle id=89256]

1

1