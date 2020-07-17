Chiefs tell rookies, QBs to report for COVID-19 testing Monday

The NFL has said all along it intends to stay on schedule. That remains the plan even as the NFL and the NFLPA continue to negotiate several important issues.

The Chiefs are telling players that training camp is a go, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Thursday night, with rookies and quarterbacks scheduled to report to the facility Monday to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Even though the NFL and NFLPA have not agreed to all issues, the team has the right under the CBA to have players report. Pelissero added that “if any club is not in compliance with health and safety protocols outlined in the original March agreement, the union can file an expedited grievance.”

Owners are scheduled to meet via conference call Friday.

The Chiefs and Texans are the first teams scheduled to report to camp since they play in the Thursday night season opener on Sept. 10.

UPDATE 8:30 P.M. ET: The Texans also have informed their rookies they are to report Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

