Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has compiled quite a highlight reel over the years, but he showed he still has a few tricks up his sleeve in Saturday’s 24-10 win over the Seahawks.

On a third-and-goal from the three-yard-line in the fourth quarter, Mahomes couldn’t find anyone to pass to and ran around the right side of the line in a bid for the end zone. He launched himself toward the pylon while stretching the ball forward with his right hand and planting his left on the ground. The ball touched the pylon for a touchdown that left Mahomes’ teammates marveling at his play.

Running back Jerick McKinnon called it a “helluva play” and guard Trey Smith said it showed the quarterback is the “ultimate competitor.” Wide receiver Justin Watson said it “might be the best” play he’s seen Mahomes make.

“It was just unbelievable,” Watson said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “There was nothing really there, and we’ve seen him make a lot of plays with his feet this year, but to extend that play and then do the one-handed handstand inbounds just to keep himself up and then graze that pylon. . . . I mean, I don’t think his athleticism gets enough hype, because he makes a ton of plays with his feet and with his athleticism that he doesn’t maybe get always the credit for.”

Mahomes was already the favorite to win this year’s MVP award and Saturday’s Superman dive may have swayed anyone on the fence about voting for the Chiefs star to take the prize for the second time in his career.

Chiefs teammates marvel at “just unbelievable” Patrick Mahomes TD run originally appeared on Pro Football Talk